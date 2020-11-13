Turley on Obama's '60 Minutes' comments: Confirming vote counts is not 'delegitimizing democracy'

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said Friday that while Joe Biden has been treated as the presumed president-elect, he does not understand the pushback against legal challenges to the outcome of the presidential election.

Turley responded to a “60 Minutes” interview with former President Barack Obama. Obama said Republicans who are backing President Trump’s voter fraud claims and his refusal to concede the election are on “a dangerous path” as pressure mounts on him to recognize Biden as president-elect.

“It’s a rather odd comment that confirming the validity of the votes is delegitimizing democracy,” Turley told “Fox & Friends.”

Turley said Democrats challenged the legitimacy of Trump’s entire presidency.

“Democrats have challenged the outcome of these votes. In fact, Democrats challenged the legitimacy of the Trump election for four years. But you would think that the way to uphold democracy is to assure that, well, democracy happened.”

OBAMA, IN NEW INTERVIEW CLIP, SAYS GOP ON ‘DANGEROUS PATH’ IN ‘GOING ALONG WITH’ TRUMP ELECTION CLAIMS

During the interview, which will air Sunday night, Obama was asked by correspondent Scott Pelley about the effect of Trump’s claims regarding widespread election fraud in the country. There has not been significant evidence presented to back up those claims, and some of them have been undermined by the Trump team’s own lawyers in court.

Obama said the claims were a result of the fact that Trump “doesn’t like to lose,” but the former president said Trump’s actions are not the most concerning part of the fraud claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turley noted there were new systems put in place to tabulate votes, which need to be reviewed in case there were errors.

“What I don’t understand about this rush to end all challenges is what is being achieved here? People treating the president-elect as the president-elect. Most of us are supporting his going forward with the transition,” Turley said.

“But we also don’t see the great harm to democracy in guaranteeing that votes were counted. If nothing else, not just for his election but for future elections. This is a very different election. We used new systems, new software; shouldn’t we take a look at that and resolve these questions?”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.