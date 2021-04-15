Turley blasts Democrats for planning 'hostile takeover of the Supreme Court' with court-packing proposal

Legislation to expand the Supreme Court proposed by House and Senate Democrats represents “a crisis of leadership and a failure on the part of President Biden,” George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told “The Story” Thursday.

“He [Biden] equivocated throughout the campaign, he didn’t want to admit that he viewed court-packing, as he did in 1983, as a bone-headed idea, a dangerous idea,” Turley told host Martha MacCallum. “Instead he fueled these demands to simply change the court so it would effectively carry out a more liberal agenda.”

“We need a president to say, ‘This is enough. This is pure and raw court-packing,'” Turley continued. “The public has been always against court-packing. The polls are very high. They’ve never been equivocating in their own right. The public sees it for what it is. Liberal justices have opposed this. This is called a hostile takeover of the Supreme Court against the wishes of the public, even liberal justices, and against the weight of history.”

MacCallum recalled that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg threw cold water on the idea of court-packing when she stated in 2019: “If anything that would make the court appear partisan. It would be that — one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of justices so we’ll have more people who will vote the way we want them to.’ So I’m not at all in favor of that solution to what I see as a temporary situation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turley then pointed out that many of the liberal lawmakers who opposed former President Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been wrong.

“Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have voted on critical cases with the left more than the justices on the left have broken away [and voted] with the right. This court is not as robotic as people suggest.”