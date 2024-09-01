Tulsi Gabbard defends Trump campaign, says camera at Arlington was ‘approved’

Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard weighed in on former President Trump’s appearance at the Arlington National Cemetery, defending his campaign against recent criticism.

Gabbard, who attended the ceremony alongside Trump, said she did not witness the alleged altercation between campaign staff and a cemetery official at the event. The Army released a statement last week saying a cemetery official had been “pushed aside” while attempting to enforce a ban on photography.

Gabbard said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she was told the Trump campaign had received permission to bring a camera for the occasion.

“I checked with the campaign on this question, and they have exchanges with the officials at Arlington Cemetery. They were approved to bring a camera there to document this historic and momentous day that should not be forgotten by any American,” Gabbard told host Dana Bash.

“Do you think that the campaign will release that communication that you’re talking about?” Bash pressed.

“I thought they already had. I was informed that they had come to an agreement they could bring a camera there. And as far as I know, in the public statements I have seen from the Army is that the matter is closed,” Gabbard responded.

The Army, however, said in a statement last week that the Trump campaign had been warned about existing bans on photography at the event.

“Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside,” the Army said.

“Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption. The incident was reported to the JBM-HH police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed,” the statement continued.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.