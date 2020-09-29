Tulsi Gabbard cites Project Veritas, warns about ballot harvesting after Ilhan Omar video

Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard railed against ballot harvesting and cited a recent video from Project Veritas purporting to show individuals tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., engaging in illegal ballot harvesting before the election.

“Project Veritas offers further evidence of the need to ban ballot harvesting,” Gabbard, D-Hawaii, wrote on Twitter on Monday. “It’s not a partisan issue. It’s been abused to help both [Republican and Democratic] candidates, including in North Carolina [and] California. Please help by telling your congressional rep to pass our bipartisan bill HR8285.”

Gabbard explained ballot harvesting in an earlier video she linked to.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE INVESTIGATING BALLOT HARVESTING CLAIMS AMID ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING OMAR

“This is a system that allows for third parties to collect and deliver ballots for other people, potentially large numbers of people,” she said. “Unfortunately, ballot harvesting has allowed for fraud and abuse to occur by those who could tamper with or discard ballots to try to sway an election.”

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating claims by Project Veritas, a right-wing activist group, that individuals tied to Omar were involved in the illegal activity.

Project Veritas’ latest video lit up social media as it came just weeks before a presidential election that is expected to see a surge in absentee and mail-in voting. In Minnesota, the issue has come under judicial scrutiny as Republicans and Democrats battled over a measure that would limit the number of ballots a third party could hold for others.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the state’s supreme court recently allowed voting to proceed without a three-person limit on the number of ballots any one individual can collect.

President Trump has already called on the Justice Department to investigate the claims, which include allegations of a cash-for-ballot scheme.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.