Trump’s third term trial balloon gets resounding response in new poll

President Donald Trump has repeatedly teased a 2028 run for a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

Now a new poll indicates Americans are far from thrilled with the prospect.

“It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve, not once but twice or three times or four times,” Trump said at rally in Nevada in late January, less than a week after his inauguration to his second term as president.

TRUMP TEASES A THIRD TERM: ‘NOT JOKING’

After joking that his comment would make headlines, Trump clarified that “no, it will be to serve twice.”

But Trump’s comments were far from a one-off, as he’s continued to flirt with a 2028 re-election run.

The president said in an interview late last month that he is “not joking” about making another run for the Oval Office.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

Standing in Trump’s way is the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution , which was ratified in 1951. The amendment prevents individuals from serving more than two terms as president. It was ratified after Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected as president for four terms.

Public opinion is also clear.

Three-quarters of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos national survey conducted April 16-21 and released on Monday said Trump should not run for a third term.

And while the Republican president’s grip over the GOP is stronger than ever, even a majority of Republicans questioned in the poll, 53%, said Trump shouldn’t seek a third term.

The poll, which questioned 4,306 U.S. adults, had an overall sampling error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report