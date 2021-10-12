Being at the top of former President Trump’s most wanted list of targeted Republican politicians keeps fueling Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming‘sfundraising.

Cheney, the most high-profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for fanning the Capitol insurrection, hauled in $1.7 million during the July-September third quarter of fundraising.

The congresswoman’s fundraising the past three months follows a record breaking $1.9 million that she brought in during the April-June second quarter and the $1.5 million raised during the first three months of the year. Cheney’s campaign reports nearly $3.7 million cash on hand. Wyoming’s Casper Star Tribune was first to report the campaign cash numbers.

“Rep. Cheney continues to receive historic levels of support because she is upholding her oath to the Constitution, delivering for the people she represents in Wyoming, and offering a serious path forward for the Republican Party,” Senior Cheney campaign adviser Amy Edmonds said in a statement. “She is humbled that so many are standing with her in this fight and she will never waver in her commitment to Wyoming or her determination to do what’s right for our country.”

Cheney will likely add to her war chest next week, as former President George W. Bush headlines a fundraiser for her in Dallas, Texas. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served as Bush’s vice president during his two terms (2001-2009) in the White House.

Trump has launched a full court press to defeat Cheney as she runs next year for a fourth two-year term representing the entire state of Wyoming in the House. Last month he backed one of the candidates hoping to defeat Cheney in next year’s Republican primary. The former president endorsed lawyer and former gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman, writing in a release put out by his political action committee that “Harriet is all in for America First.”

Cheney, a longtime vocal GOP critic of the then-president, immediately came under verbal attack by Trump and his allies after her impeachment vote, but in February she easily crushed an effort by Trump loyalists in the House to dump her from her leadership position as House Republican Conference Chair.

Trump continued to target Cheney, as well as the other nine House Republicans who voted to impeach him and the seven GOP senators who voted to convict the now-former president in his impeachment trial in February. And in May she was ousted from her No. 3 House GOP Republican leadership position.

Cheney has been very vocal in emphasizing the importance of defending the nation’s democratic process, and in May gave a well-covered speech in the House chamber about putting love and defense of the country above partisan politics. She’s currently one of only two Republicans serving on a special committee organized by House Democrats to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol.

After Trump pilloried Cheney last month as “the Democrats number one provider of soundbites,” she fired back on Twitter, writing “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

After making his endorsement, Trump and his allies successfully urged some, but not all, of the other anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary and coalesce around Hageman.