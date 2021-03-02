Trumps received COVID-19 vaccines at White House in January

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received their COVID-19 vaccines in January at the White House, Fox News confirmed.

It is unclear which vaccine the Trumps received, but a Trump official told Fox News they are both fully vaccinated with two doses.

Both Trump and the former first lady tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

The former president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment, which included an antibody cocktail, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin and a five-day course of Remdesivir.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former second lady Karen Pence also received their coronavirus vaccines in December, along with former Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

President Biden and and first lady Dr. Jill Biden received both doses of their vaccines in December, on the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received their shots. Biden received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also received their vaccines in December.