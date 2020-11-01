Trump's path to victory includes winning Nevada or Arizona, holding Georgia, North Carolina: Jason Miller

President Trump’s path to reelection includes holding Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina and even picking up purple state Nevada, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told ABC’s “This Week.”

The campaign is “very confident, very safe we’re going to win Arizona” and earn more than 290 electoral votes on election night, Miller said on Sunday.

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION COMES DOWN TO THESE 9 STATES

“Even if for some reason we didn’t have Arizona, we could pick off Nevada, a place that our modeling shows that we’re going to win on Tuesday, as well as Michigan, and that would put President Trump over the top,” Miller said. “We have multiple pathways.”

“We think that President Trump is going to hold all of the Sun Belt states that he won previously,” he said. “As you look to the upper Midwest, Joe Biden has to stop President Trump in four out of four states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. If President Trump wins just one of those in three of the four he won last time, he will be reelected president.”

Miller claimed that Democrats would try to “steal” back the election.

“Whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’re still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump reelected,” he said. “The fact that Joe Biden had to go back to Minnesota, a state that Republicans haven’t won since 1972, just the other day, shows how they’re worried about states shifting.”

Biden campaign senior adviser Anita Dunn took issue with Miller’s predictions on “This Week,” pointing out that Democrats have become more competitive in states that went to Trump in 2016, like Georgia and Texas.

“Our map has expanded as we’ve moved closer to Election Day,” Dunn said. The Trump campaign, obviously they’re going to say they feel good. … But if you look at the enormous enthusiasm that we’ve seen in the record-setting early-vote numbers, people are going to vote, and we are going to know on Election Day that a record number of people have probably turned out to vote in this election because they want change.”

The Biden campaign is “not taking anything for granted” in states like Nevada, she added.