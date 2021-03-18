Trump's Mar-a-Lago stays busy as Republican candidates make fundraising pilgrimages

Former Trump White House aide Max Miller is headed to former President Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort in south Florida next week to raise money for his 2022 run for Congress in Ohio.

Miller is the latest Republican candidate to flock to Trump’s famed club to court influential donors and rainmakers at the former president’s primary post-White House residence.

TRUMP POPS IN AT HUCKABEE SANDERS’ MAR-A-LAGO FUNDRAISER

Last month Trump gave his “complete and total endorsement” of Miller, who is primary challenging Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters.

Miller’s finance event comes on the heels of fundraisers held at Mar-a-Lago the past two weekends by Trump’s longtime White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps as she runs for Arkansas governor next year, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a strong Trump ally and potential 2024 GOP presidential contender who is running for reelection in 2022.

TRUMP’S POLLSTER SAYS THE GOP’S MADE UP OF THESE FIVE ‘TRIBES’

“Great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump,” Sanders tweeted last weekend as she included a photo of her with her former boss.

Last month Sen. Mike Lee of Utah trekked to Mar-a-Lago to hold a fundraiser for his 2022 reelection campaign.

“Anytime that you can have an event at Mar-a-Lago, it’s bringing the weight and endorsement of the former president to the table,” longtime Republican consultant Mike Biundo told Fox News.

“It’s an attractive place for donors to go,” added Biundo, a veteran of Trump’s 2016 general election campaign. “If you’re running for the Senate and you have multiple fundraising committees and you want someone to max out to all of those committees, and you want to charge $20,000 per person to sit down with the former president of the United States and yourself, it is perfect place to get people to do that. You can get 20 people in the room and raise almost a half a million dollars.”

TRUMP ALLIES AIMING TO REPLACE RETIRING GOP ESTABLISHMENT SENATORS

Next month the Republican National Committee will be coming to Mar-a-Lago, the historic resort Trump purchased in 1985. The national party committee is holding its April 9-11 spring donor conference at a nearby Palm Beach hotel but is moving its Saturday session to the former president’s club as Trump addresses the confab. The RNC held a fundraising contest, offering a meeting and a photo with the former president.

The RNC’s moving one day of its conference to Mar-a-Lago also highlights the former president’s continued grip over the GOP.

Trump remains very popular with GOP voters and extremely influential with Republican politicians as he continues to play a kingmaker’s role in party politics and flirts with another White House run in 2024.

Top party leaders, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott, have met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago the past two months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Great meeting with President Trump last night!” Scott tweeted last week.

The meetings and the fundraisers at the president’s club seem to further cement Trump’s clout with the party.

“He’s continuing to put his sphere of influence on the party and doing it in a place where he actually doesn’t have to leave the premises,” Biundo noted. “So it’s a win-win.”