Trump’s Justice Department targets doctors, clinics who provide sex change procedures to minors

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department on Wednesday said it has subpoenaed more than 20 doctors and clinics that are involved in providing minors with sex change procedures.

The agency is investigating healthcare fraud, false statements and more, it said.

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

FBI LAUNCHES PROBES INTO 3 CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS FOR ALLEGED GENITAL MUTILATION OF MINORS

The DOJ did not disclose which doctors or clinics have been served with subpoenas.

In April, Bondi issued a memo stating that the DOJ would be investigating and prosecuting those who offer sex change treatments for minors.

Bondi said she was instructing all U.S. attorneys to investigate all suspected cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) under the “banner of so-called ‘gender-affirming care'” and to “prosecute all FGM offenses to the fullest extent possible.”

Bondi also ordered the DOJ’s Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch to investigate manufacturers and distributors engaged in misbranding by making false claims about the on- or off-label use of puberty blockers, sex hormones or any other drug used to facilitate a child’s sex change.

DOCTOR WHO BLEW WHISTLE ON TRANSGENDER MEDICINE MOCKS LIBERAL JUSTICES’ ‘INSANE’ DISSENT IN LANDMARK CASE

In the first days of his second administration, President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring the federal government from funding, sponsoring, promoting, assisting or supporting sex changes for children.

The order also pledged to rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit the procedures on minors.

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” the order states. “This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that a Tennessee law banning specific transgender medical treatments for adolescents in the state is not discriminatory.