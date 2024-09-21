Trump’s grandchildren steal the show at North Carolina rally: ‘Vote for grandpa’

Former President Trump had a heartwarming moment with his grandchildren at a Saturday rally in battleground North Carolina.

The Republican nominee brought his grandchildren, Luke and Carolina, onto the stage while speaking to rallygoers in Wilmington. Luke and Carolina Trump are the young children of Eric and Lara Trump.

“We also have…a very important member of my family. Far more important than Eric or Lara,” Trump joked to the audience. “And her name is Carolina.”

“And she’s beautiful and she’s sweet and she doesn’t know how evil life is,” he added. “Can I ask Carolina to come up? Is that possible?”

Moments later, Trump reappeared at the podium holding his 5-year-old granddaughter and took her to the microphone.

“Make American great again,” Carolina said, confusing “America” and “American.”

The crowd cheered wildly before Trump introduced Luke and invited him on stage.

“Would anybody like to meet Luke? Her brother? Luke, come on up,” the Republican said, before picking up his grandson and bringing him to the podium.

Luke, who is 7 years old, told the cheering crowd to “Vote for grandpa,” and received loud cheers in response. Trump told the audience that he actually asked Luke to say something else.

“I whispered into his ear, so cute, I said, ‘Say MAGA,’” the presidential candidate said. “He said, ‘Vote for grandpa.’”

“He didn’t care what I said and that was actually much better.”

Trump added that his daughter-in-law Lara grew up in North Carolina before continuing the rest of his speech against his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier in the rally, Trump stressed the importance of getting the vote out in the Tar Heel State.

“Exactly 45 days from now, we’re going to win North Carolina,” Trump predicted. “We’re going to defeat Kamala Harris, and we’re going to make America great again.”