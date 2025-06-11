Trump’s DOGE efficiency agency says it slashes $25B in federal spending as rehiring begins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced on Wednesday it has decreased its annual non-defense federal obligations by an additional ~1.9% since last month.

As of June 8th, annual non-defense federal obligations are down 22.4%, or ~$25B, as compared to 2024, DOGE announced on X.

The cut marks an additional ~1.9% reduction from last month’s figures, which were announced on May 8.

“Cash outlays will follow as obligations come due,” DOGE wrote in the post. “Our initiative to reduce wasteful spend, consistent with the DOGE Cost Efficiency Executive Order, continues to bear fruit.”

On May 14, DOGE announced the current year’s non-defense federal obligations were down 20.5% as compared to 2024.

The announcement came minutes before Fox News Digital was first to report the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is rehiring more than 450 previously fired employees belonging to multiple divisions within the agency’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The rehired CDC employees came from the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention; the National Center for Environmental Health; the Immediate Office of the Director, and the Global Health Center, according to an HHS official familiar with the matter.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told CBS News in April some personnel who were cut shouldn’t have been.

“We’re reinstating them, and that was always the plan,” Kennedy said. “Part of the—at DOGE, we talked about this from the beginning, is we’re going to do 80% cuts, but 20% of those are going to have to be reinstated, because we’ll make mistakes.”

In addition to the HHS rehires, the Internal Revenue Service, Food and Drug Administration, State Department, and Department of Housing and Urban Development started rehiring employees let go during DOGE cuts, the Washington Post reported.

Another roadblock this week was a ruling from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York, who ruled to restrict the agency’s access to federal databases.

The Trump administration previously said DOGE could not work effectively with the limitations, noting DOGE needed to access Social Security information to root out fraud.

