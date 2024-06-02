Trump’s criminal conviction is spurring big-dollar campaign contributions as son touts record 24-hour haul

Former president Donald Trump’s criminal conviction is spurring high-dollar donors to flock to his side, with his campaign estimating that approximately $150 million will be raised in the coming days.

Charlie Gasparino, a senior correspondent for the FOX Business Network and the Fox News Channel, wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Post that a group of GOP billionaires and multimillionaires were waiting in the wings for the former president following his conviction for falsifying business records on Thursday.

“We spoke for two hours,” one attendee told Gasparino. “Everyone explained the need for Trump to win given the dangerous direction of the country under Biden, and they said they were willing to do whatever to support him.”

TRUMP TURNS CONVICTION INTO CASH, SPOTLIGHTS RECORD FUNDRAISING IN WAKE OF GUILTY VERDICT

Many showed their support, according to Gasparino, pledging an astounding $30 million to Trump’s campaign on Thursday evening.

The Trump campaign said that they believe an estimated $150 million will come in the coming days, Gasparino wrote.

Following the 24-hour fundraising event, Trump’s son, Eric Trump, touted the $52.8 million raised on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Friday.

“What’s really amazing, go back to 2016 for a second, the largest fundraising haul in history to that point, we did in one day, you know, $16 million,” Eric Trump told Watters.

BIDEN URGES RESPECT FOR LEGAL SYSTEM AFTER TRUMP CONVICTION WHILE PUBLICLY FLOUTING SCOTUS RULINGS

“And as of a couple of minutes ago, we just announced $52.8 million in 24 hours, and we’re probably another five, six million dollars above that, based on the fact that that was exactly 24 hours from the indictment time, which was about 5:30 [p.m.],” he continued.

Minutes after the verdict was read in the first trial of the former president, the former president’s team put out a fundraising appeal to supporters.

“Friend: Is this the end of America?,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee asked in the email. “I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial.

“My end-of-month fundraising deadline is just DAYS AWAY!” Trump emphasized in the email, which included a photo of the former president labeling him a “political prisoner.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s re-election campaign also quickly sent out fundraising appeals following the verdict.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Despite a jury finding Donald Trump guilty today, there is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box,” the Biden campaign wrote in a fundraising text to supporters Thursday evening.

And it urged that “if you have been waiting for the perfect time to make your first donation to Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, we’re here to tell you today is the day.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.