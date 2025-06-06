Trump’s border wall expansion moves forward in several critical areas: ‘Crisis is not yet over’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cleared waivers allowing for 36 more miles of border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico.

The waivers curb environmental regulations that the construction would be subjected to legally build more quickly. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement that “DHS has been working at a neck-breaking speed to secure our border” and remove “criminal illegal aliens out of our country.”

The waivers cover several projects, including filling gaps in the Yuma Sector and making developments on the wall in the El Paso Sector, according to a news release. In addition, 24 miles will be part of the Tucson Sonoita Project.

These projects already had funds allocated in 2020-21 appropriations for Customs and Border Protection, the release from CBP added.

“Today’s news is welcome here in Yuma, Arizona, where our community is still grappling with the consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s four years of open-border policies,” Jonathan Lines, a Yuma County Supervisor and Chairman of the Border Security Alliance, stated.

“We applaud President Trump’s commitment to border security, and we look forward to the completion of the wall across the entire southern border. The border crisis is not yet over, and our federal government must continue to equip the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents with the tools, technologies, and resources necessary to provide adequate national security to keep America safe,” Lines added.

Another waiver was granted in April to build more of the wall in California. With only a few small exceptions, border wall construction was largely halted during the Biden administration as millions of people crossed illegally, including through gaps. The gaps between barriers are also known to be used for cartel activity.

“Our border has never been safer or more secure, and we have the Trump Administration to thank for that,” Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Finishing the wall is exactly what Arizonans voted for, and I’m pleased Secretary Noem is quickly carrying out President Trump’s mission to protect our citizens and strengthen our national security. Sanity and the rule of law are being restored in our nation.”

Critics of further wall construction have largely cited environmental concerns.

“Waiving environmental, cultural preservation, and good governance laws that protect clean air and clean water, safeguard precious cultural resources, and preserve vibrant ecosystems and biodiversity will only cause further harm to border communities and ecosystems,” Earthjustice Associate Legislative Representative Cameron Walkup said in a statement in April after the California waiver.

“Rather than rushing to spend tens of billions of dollars to help President Trump build even more wasteful border wall through a budget reconciliation package, Congress should focus on rescinding these waivers and remediating the significant damage that has already been caused by the wall,” Walkup added.