Trump’s 21st week back in office set to include China trade talks, LA riot control, sweeping travel ban

President Donald Trump and his administration are expected to have a whirlwind 21st week back in the White House, including holding high-stakes trade talks with China in London on Monday and continuing efforts to quell wild riots in California targeting federal immigration officials.

China trade talks

Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer will head to London on Monday to continue trade talks with China after both nations installed tit-for-tat duty taxes on one another.

“I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, will be meeting in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal. The meeting should go very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted.

The planned meeting comes after Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to discuss trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal,” Trump said Thursday in a Truth Social post. “The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries.”

Trump said the conversation focused “almost entirely” on trade and that Xi invited the U.S. president and first lady Melania Trump to visit China. Likewise, Trump reciprocated and invited Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to visit the U.S.

The Trump administration leveled tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese goods following the president’s reciprocal tariff plans in April, when China retaliated against the U.S. with tariffs of its own. China and the U.S. reached a preliminary trade agreement last month, which Trump said China violated in a Truth Social post at the end of May.

Travel ban takes effect

Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning people from 12 foreign nations from traveling to the U.S., and imposing travel restrictions on seven other nations, as part of a crackdown on “dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm,” according to the White House.

The travel ban takes effect on Monday.

The ban will completely bar travelers from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Seven other countries face partial travel restrictions, including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas,” Trump said in a video posted Wednesday on social media. “We don’t want them.”

“In the 21st century, we’ve seen one terror attack after another carried out by foreign visa overstayers from dangerous places all over the world,” he added. “Thanks to Biden’s open-door policies, today there are millions and millions of these illegals who should not be in our country.”

Officials charged Mohamed Sabry Soliman last Monday with a hate crime , attempted first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly and other charges after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a pro-Israel group, Run for Their Lives, in a Boulder park last Sunday. The Egyptian national was living in the U.S. illegally after entering on a work visa two years ago that has since expired, according to federal officials.

Trump’s travel restriction announcement sparked widespread backlash among Democrat lawmakers and critics on social media, who slammed Trump for allegedly promoting Islamophobia.

All eyes on California riots

Riots broke out in Los Angeles over the weekend as federal immigration officials converged on the left-wing city to carry out immigration raids as part of Trump’s campaign promise to deport millions of illegal immigrants who flooded into the nation under the Biden administration.

Violent protesters took to the streets and were seen throwing rocks and other materials at federal law enforcement officials, as well as setting cars on fire and looting local stores, in protest of the raids.

Trump sent 2,000 National Guard soldiers to L.A. early Sunday to help restore order as immigration protests turned into riots, queuing up a week that will likely include fireworks from Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has repeatedly defended illegal immigrants amid the raids.

“Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest,” Trump posted to Truth Social early Sunday morning. “We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!”

Newsom on Friday described the Trump administration’s immigration raids in Los Angeles as “chaotic and reckless.”

“Continued chaotic federal sweeps, across California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota are as reckless as they are cruel. Donald Trump’s chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America’s economy,” Newsom’s statement read.

The press office doubled down in support of shielding illegal immigrants from deportation in a response X post to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday.

“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California ,” Leavitt posted to X. “These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.”

Newsom’s office responded, “These are anything but basic. Your indiscriminate sweeps are terrifying entire communities and detaining hardworking, tax-paying Californians. It’s cruel escalation and must end.”

When asked about the riots and a handful of California Republicans pinning blame for the violence on Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for supporting illegal immigrants amid the raids, Newsom’s office compared the riots to sports celebrations.

“LA riots? Have these geniuses ever seen what happens when the Eagles win a playoff game?” Izzy Gardon, Newsom’s communications director, told Fox News Digital, referring to how Philadelphia Eagles fans notoriously party after big-game wins.

Elon Musk fallout

Tech billionaire Elon Musk wrapped up his tenure as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency late last month and then publicly attacked a sweeping piece of legislation promoted by Trump to fund his second administration’s agenda, sparking a fiery fight between the former allies that is expected to carry into this week.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk posted to X on Tuesday. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Fiscal conservatives in Congress have spoken out against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as one that will increase the U.S. national debt by trillions, including Senate Republicans threatening to withhold support for the legislation after its passage in the House last month. Trump has defended the legislation as a bill that would lower taxes for Americans across the tax brackets while also tightening border security and allowing independent energy resources in the U.S. to prosper.

Musk continued slamming the legislation throughout the week, including urging lawmakers to “kill the bill” on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump directly addressed Musk’s comments, saying in an Oval Office meeting with the chancellor of Germany that he was “disappointed” by Musk’s attacks on the legislation and said he was unsure how their friendly relationship would fare through the criticisms. Trump added that Musk’s disapproval of the bill was allegedly tied to its cuts to electrical vehicle mandates. Musk is the CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” Trump said Thursday. “All of a sudden, he had a problem. And he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump added.

The pair later launched attacks on one another on social media.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump posted to X on Thursday.

“Such an obvious lie. So sad,” Musk responded on X.

Later Thursday, Musk posted a now-deleted message reading: “@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote on X. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he assumes his relationship with Musk is over, while warning that Musk would “pay the consequences” if he launches campaign initiatives backing Democrats ahead of the midterms next year.

“I’m too busy doing other things,” Trump told NBC News on Saturday when asked about his relationship with Musk. “You know, I won an election in a landslide. I gave him a lot of breaks long before this happened. I gave him breaks in my first administration and saved his life in my first administration. I have no intention of speaking to him.”

Fox News Digital’s Diana Stancy contributed to this report.