Trump’s 20th week in office to include White House meeting with European leader, expected call with Xi

President Donald Trump‘s 20th week in the Oval Office is expected to include a White House meeting with Germany’s chancellor, a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping and lawmakers’ ongoing efforts to pass the “big, beautiful bill” to fund the president’s agenda.

Monday marks Trump’s 134th day in the White House, a period in which he has issued 150 executive orders affecting domestic policies, unveiled sweeping plans to rectify the nation’s trade deficit with foreign nations and held ongoing negotiations to end international wars.

The week is slated to include a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House as war continues to rage between Ukraine and Russia and trade negotiations with the U.S. hang over Germany.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz heads to DC

Merz’s office confirmed on Saturday that the chancellor will travel to Washington on Wednesday evening ahead of meeting Trump on Thursday, Politico reported.

The two are slated to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and trade policies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Merz in Germany last week as the two European leaders ironed out an agreement for Germany to bolster its backing of Ukraine.

The meeting on Thursday will be followed by a lunch and press conference, according to Bloomberg.

Merz and Trump have previously spoken by phone but have not met face-to-face since Merz was elected Germany’s leader in May.

Merz clashed with Trump officials last month when Germany designated its right-wing Alternative for Germany political party a “proven right-wing extremist organization.”

“Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy–it’s tyranny in disguise,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X of the designation. “What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD–which took second in the recent election – but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies that the AfD opposes.”

“Banning the centrist AfD, Germany’s most popular party, would be an extreme attack on democracy,” former Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk posted to X, the social media platform that he owns.

Merz responded that American leaders should not weigh in on German elections and politics.

“We have largely stayed out of the American election campaign in recent years, and that includes me personally,” Merz said, according to Politico.

“We have not taken sides with either candidate. And I ask you to accept that in return,” he added.

Trump to call with Xi Jinping

Trump is expected to hold a phone call with China’s Xi Jinping this week to discuss tariffs, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett revealed on Sunday.

“President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That’s our expectation,” Hassett said Sunday during an interview on ABC News’ “This Week.”

A day for the phone call has not yet been locked down, according to Hassett.

“You never know in international relations, but my expectation is that both sides have expressed a willingness to talk,” Hassett said. “And I’d like to also add that people are talking every day, so [U.S. Trade Representative] Jamieson Greer, his team and President Xi’s team in China, they’re talking every day trying to move the ball forward on this matter.”

The Trump administration leveled tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese goods following the president’s reciprocal tariff plans in April, when China retaliated against the U.S. with tariffs of their own.

China and the U.S. reached a preliminary trade agreement last month, which Trump said China violated in a Truth Social post on Friday.

“I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” he wrote.

‘Big, beautiful bill’ negotiations continue in Senate

Senate lawmakers are working to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which is a multitrillion-dollar piece of legislation that advances Trump’s agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt.

House lawmakers passed the legislation last month by one vote after a handful of Republican lawmakers held out on supporting the legislation, saying it would exacerbate the nation’s debt.

A handful of Republican senators have made similar remarks to their House counterparts, explaining they cannot support the legislation unless it addresses its impact on the nation’s debt. The bill is expected to add roughly $3 trillion to the national debt, Fox News Digital previously reported.

“I’m a ‘no’ unless we separate out the debt ceiling,” Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said last week. “If you take the debt ceiling off the bill, I’m pretty much a ‘yes’ on most of the rest.”

“If we follow the path of the House bill, we’ll have close to, I think, $60 trillion worth of debt in 10 years. What we’ve got to do is do what every family does: We’ve got to go through every line of the budget,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said during an interview on Fox News on Thursday.

Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Friday that the Senate must pass the legislation or American families will pay higher taxes.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to pass the bill to get the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act back in place on a permanent basis,” he said. “If we don’t do that, the average American family is going to see about a $2,400-a-year increase in their taxes. So we have to do something. And it’s critical that we pass this bill. We’re going to work with the House. We’re going to get this deal done. The Senate will put their mark of approval on it, but nonetheless, we want to do everything we can as quickly as we can to take care of this so that we can get on to other things. The president has made it very clear he wants to get this done. We want to help in that regard. This is our job.”

Trump has repeatedly called on lawmakers to unify and pass the legislation, saying that it is “arguably the most significant piece of legislation that will ever be signed in the history of our country.”

