Trump’s 13th week in office expected to include tariff negotiation blitz, visit from El Salvador leader

President Donald Trump’s 13th week in office is expected to include ongoing tariff negotiations revolving around his reciprocal, customized duty tax plan, as well as a visit from El Salvador’s president.

On Wednesday, Trump put a 90-day pause on reciprocal, customized tariffs he had imposed on dozens of nations, which was an abrupt change of course after saying there would not be a pause to them, just negotiations. Simultaneously, the Trump administration upped the ante on its tariff on China to 125%.

Now, the administration, including Trump, is diving into negotiations with foreign nations to strike deals that are beneficial to the U.S. and lower the country’s chronic trade deficit, according to officials.

An administration official told Fox Digital last week that Trump will be personally involved in the negotiations, including taking direct phone calls from fellow world leaders. Trump will serve as the “final decision maker” of the negotiations, and he is “very invested” in securing the best trade deals for the U.S., the admin official said.

“The American people elected President Trump because he’s a deal-maker, and he’s going to be the deal-maker-in-chief to make this happen,” the source said.

Tariffs are expected to be a focal point of the week as Democrats continue lobbing attacks at Trump over the duty taxes and pausing the customized tariffs on the same day they took effect.

On Monday, Trump will meet with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele at the White House. Bukele has emerged as a key ally to the administration regarding immigration policies, including by accepting illegal immigrants of any nationality facing deportation in the U.S. and booking them into El Salvador’s notorious prison system. Those deported to El Salvador from the U.S. have suspected ties to vicious gangs, such as Tren de Aragua or MS-13.

El Salvador’s CECOT prison is known as the nation’s most notorious prison. The prison, which can hold 40,000 inmates, was built to house gang members in a country that held one of the highest murder rates in the world before violence dropped in recent history. Prisoners at CECOT are blocked from receiving visitors and can only attend hearings virtually, while the prison itself blocks any cell signal to ensure gang members cannot contact criminals still on the street, various media reports have detailed.

“Looking forward to seeing President Bukele, of El Salvador, on Monday! Our Nations are working closely together to eradicate terrorist organizations, and build a future of Prosperity,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday, confirming the meeting this week.

“President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation’s custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States. These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government. They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!”

The Department of Government Efficiency’s Elon Musk, as well as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, both previewed that the “Trump Gold Card” would be operational in the coming days. Trump explained earlier this year that the U.S. would offer a $5 million card that grants foreigners the ability to live and work in the U.S., as well as a path to citizenship.

“We’re going to be selling a gold card,” Trump said from the Oval Office back in February. “You have a green card. This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”

“[I’m] working with Howard [Lutnick] to get that, the Trump gold card, operational hopefully in the next week or so,” Musk said during a Cabinet meeting with Trump last week.

“That’ll be very exciting,” Trump responded. “That’s a pathway to citizenship into the United States.”

Trump is kicking off his 13th week back in the Oval Office with a clean bill of health after White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella released the president’s annual physical results on Sunday.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” Barbabella said, reporting that Trump “exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit.”

The president spent the weekend in Florida, including attending a UFC match on Saturday in Miami alongside members of his cabinet, and flew back to Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening.