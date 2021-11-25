NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving message on Thursday that hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run.

“A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again–and we will all do it together,” the former Republican president said in the statement, which was shared on Twitter by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington.

TRUMP WILL ‘PROBABLY’ ANNOUNCE 2024 PLANS AFTER MIDTERMS: ‘A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE VERY HAPPY’

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!”

The statement played off Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” fueling speculation that he is planning a political comeback. Trump told Fox News earlier this month that he will “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will run again in 2024.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

A poll released last month by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Biden leading Trump by a slim 2-point margin in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.