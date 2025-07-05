Trump White House calls out Smithsonian for pushing ‘one-sided, divisive political narratives’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration is turning its attention to the Smithsonian Institution, accusing the taxpayer-funded museum complex of using federal dollars to promote what it calls “one-sided, divisive political narratives” that fail to honor the greatness of the American story.

White House official Lindsey Halligan blasted content currently on display at the National Museum of American History’s Entertainment Nation exhibit in an exclusive email to Fox News Digital.

The exhibit, which explores American pop culture, has drawn internal and external criticism for what some see as a politically loaded interpretation of cultural milestones.

“American taxpayers should not be funding institutions that undermine our country or promote one-sided, divisive political narratives,” Halligan said. “The Smithsonian Institution should present history in a way that is accurate, balanced, and consistent with the values that make the United States of America exceptional.”

DONALD TRUMP FIRES NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY DIRECTOR FOR BEING ‘STRONG SUPPORTER’ OF DEI

The White House statement comes on the heels of several striking examples from the exhibit.

One placard, featured alongside a 1923 circus poster, reads: “Under the big top, circuses expressed the colonial impulse to claim dominion over the world.” Another, describing early American entertainment, declares: “One of the earliest defining traits of entertainment in the United States was extraordinary violence.”

The exhibit reframes iconic American characters through a critical, politically-charged lens. On The Lone Ranger, the display states: “The White title character’s relationship with Tonto resembled how the U.S. government imagined itself the world’s Lone Ranger.”

Mickey Mouse, a beloved American cultural icon, is not spared either. A display for the 1928 cartoon Steamboat Willie states, “Mickey challenged authority, but not everyone was in on the joke.”

It continues: “Mickey Mouse debuted as the deckhand ‘Steamboat Willie’ in 1928, amidst a rising anxiety felt by many that modern living and city life were eroding family and community ties and loosening moral codes… But the new character’s outsized facial features, white gloves, and trickster temperament were vestiges of longstanding traditions of blackface minstrelsy.”

In reference to the Indiana Jones film series, another panel reads: “His character embodied a confident righteousness that, in many ways, captured the essence of the 1980s” above another subhead referencing President Ronald Reagan’s famous speech, asking, “Are you better off?”

KENT STATE STUDENT’S VIOLENT ANTI-TRUMP ART DISPLAY SPURS OUTRAGE

One panel calls Magnum, P.I. a challenge to the “popular perceptions of Vietnam veterans as damaged misfits.” A section on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show refers to it as “the go-to for viewers who mistrusted politicians and the reporting process.”

Another panel highlights the late pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and frames her cultural impact through identity politics.

“Selena got us talking about identity,” with a quote from the late singer reading, “I feel very proud to be Mexican.”

The text goes on to say her work “cast a light on the longstanding cultural and growing political influence of Mexican American and Latinx communities within the United States.”

“The examples [Fox News Digital] highlighted from the National Museum of American History are part of the problem the Trump Administration aims to fix,” Halligan said. “Framing American culture as inherently violent, imperialist, or racist does not reflect the greatness of our nation or the millions of Americans who have contributed to its progress.”

Halligan confirmed that a top-to-bottom content review is already underway, with input from senior Smithsonian leaders and the Board of Regents. “We are working with leadership at the Smithsonian to audit and review all content at the museums,” she said, “and we are committed to ensuring that such content honors our country’s founding principles, tells the stories of American heroes, and does not promote fringe or activist ideologies masquerading as history.”

She added, “We will provide updates on this audit as our progress unfolds.”

The Smithsonian Institution responded to Fox News Digital with the following brief written statement: “The museum is committed to continuous and rigorous scholarship and research and unbiased presentation of facts and history. As such, and as previously announced, we are assessing content in Smithsonian museums and will make any necessary changes to ensure our content meets our standards.”

The Institution did not answer specific questions regarding who authored the Entertainment Nation exhibit, whether outside academic consultants or activist organizations were involved, or who made the decision to present all exhibit text bilingually in English and Spanish.

The controversy comes amid a broader push by President Donald Trump to reshape cultural institutions he says have veered too far left.

In March, Trump issued an executive order directing the Board of Regents to eliminate “improper, divisive or anti-American ideology” from Smithsonian museums. He accused the institution of embracing what he called “a revisionist movement” aimed at “undermining the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light.”

The Board of Regents includes the vice president, the chief justice of the United States, six members of Congress, and nine citizen regents.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Congressman Carlos Giménez, both recent appointees, have advocated for an expedited review of Smithsonian content. Giménez, in a prior interview with The Wall Street Journal, confirmed tensions at the board’s June meeting over how quickly to proceed, though ultimately a compromise was reached.

The Smithsonian receives approximately two-thirds of its $1 billion annual budget from federal appropriations.

The Entertainment Nation exhibit opened in December 2022 and was billed as a permanent exhibition to “celebrate the power of popular culture to shape and reflect history.” It is housed in a prime space on the museum’s west wing and features artifacts and media from movies, television, sports, and music.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the museum’s stated goal is to explore how entertainment intersects with American identity, the Trump administration argues that it instead uses culture to smuggle in ideology often at odds with the values most Americans hold.

“Americans deserve a Smithsonian that inspires national pride, tells the truth, and reflects the greatness of this country,” Halligan said. “Not one that serves as an agent for social change and cultural subversion.”