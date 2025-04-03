Trump wants Musk to stay with administration, says DOGE found something ‘horrible’ today

President Donald Trump said he wants Elon Musk to stay on his team “as long as possible” during a conversation with reporters Thursday, adding that DOGE had found something “horrible,” without divulging further details.

The president’s remarks came during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One, during which Trump was asked how much longer Musk would stay on as a “special government employee.” The questions followed a media report from Politico this week claiming Trump had told his inner circle that Musk will be leaving his role as a “special government employee” with DOGE soon. The report cited internal frustrations with Musk’s “unpredictability” and his potential to be a “political liability.”

“Elon is fantastic, he’s a patriot,” Trump told reporters, adding that Musk can stay at the White House “as long as he’d like” and that he personally wants him to stay “as long as possible.”

“I like smart people and he’s a smart person. I also like him, personally,” Trump continued. “We’re in no rush. But there will be a point at which time Elon’s going to have to leave.”

“Special government employees” are permitted to work for the federal government for “no more than 130 days in a 365- day period,” according to data from the Office of Government Ethics. Musk’s 130-day timeframe, beginning on Inauguration Day, runs dry May 30.

When asked if he would consider appointing Musk to a different post in order to keep him around longer, Trump said that could be a possibility.

“I would – I think Elon’s great,” Trump responded. “But he also has a company to run, or a number of companies to run.”

According to the president, upon Musk’s exit from DOGE “the Secretaries” within his cabinet will take over the work Musk has been doing with DOGE.

That work, Trump added, found something “horrible” and “incredible” today, but he would not divulge any further details to reporters.

Musk’s work with DOGE officially began after President Trump signed an executive order establishing the office on Jan. 20. The role of “special government employee” was created in 1962 to permit the executive or legislative branch to hire temporary employees for specific short-term initiatives.

When asked for a specific date of Musk’s potential departure, the president responded that it could be as long as “a few months.”

“I’d keep him as long as I can keep him,” Trump told the media earlier this week. “He’s a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. He’s very smart. And he’s done a good job.”

The president added on Air Force One that he envisions many of the employees working under Musk at DOGE will eventually find their way into full-time positions across the various federal agencies.

