Trump vows to ‘save New York City’ from Zohran Mamdani: ‘I hold all the levers’

President Donald Trump vowed to “save New York City” from mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday.

Trump made the statement from his Truth Social account, blasting the Democratic Party’s nominee for mayor and claiming that he has the power to step in and take action if he chooses.

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York,” Trump wrote. “Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

The post was only Trump’s latest salvo against Mamdani, who has faced intense criticism from conservatives and even some Democrats over his socialist policies and refusal to condemn terrorism-linked rhetoric.

Mamdani’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump had previously threatened to pull federal funding from the city, saying in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, “I can tell you this – whoever’s mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves, or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that Mamdani would “crush” New York City if he is elected mayor.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Leavitt about recent calls for Mamdani to be deported, citing calls from one lawmaker who said Mamdani should be denaturalized.

“I haven’t heard him say that. I haven’t heard him call for that. But certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and [Mamdani’s] radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the president holds near and dear to his heart,” Leavitt responded.

Leavitt went on to say that Trump would be willing to work with Mamdani if he is elected, though she predicted that the relationship would be difficult.

“Look, the president is always willing to work with everyone. He’s working with Democrats across the country, Democrat governors. And he said he’ll work with people on the far left. He works with Republicans. He works with people in the middle. He wants to do what’s right for America,” Leavitt said.

“But surely someone who holds these values and is quite literally a communist and condemns every value that makes this country great: common sense, law and order, low taxes, working hard, and earning your keep in this country. He’s against all of that. And I think the president would find it difficult to work with someone like that, if he is elected. I’m sure you’ll hear more from the president on that, but we’ll have to see. Hopefully, the voters of New York City choose wisely,” she finished.

