Trump vows to lead ‘golden age of America’ in victory speech: ‘Fix everything’

President-elect Donald Trump addressed his supporters in the nation early Wednesday morning after earning more than 270 electoral votes, vowing he will lead the “golden age of America” after launching the “greatest political movement of all time.”

“This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal,” Trump said just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We’re going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country and we’ve made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” he added to cheers from the crowd.

Trump took the stage after Fox News projected he would win the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, as well as Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina. He notched more than 270 electoral votes around 1:45 a.m., officially defeating Harris.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS TRUMP BEATS HARRIS IN WISCONSIN, FLIPPING ‘BLUE WALL’ STATE BACK TO RED

Trump said that he will lead the “golden age of America” upon his inauguration.

“Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That’s what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again,” he said.

The Keystone State throughout the election cycle was seen as the state that would likely determine the overall outcome of the election, as both campaigns repeatedly traveled throughout the state to build support. Georgia was another hard-fought state for both campaigns, and where Trump was ultimately projected victorious on Tuesday evening.

Vice President-elect JD Vance also addressed the crowds on Wednesday morning, thanking Trump for an “incredible journey.”

“I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust, the place to me. And I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America. Okay. And under President Trump’s leadership, we’re never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children. And after the greatest political comeback in American history, we’re going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history. Under Donald Trump’s leadership,” he said.

Trump was flanked by his family while addressing his supporters, including former first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump. The president-elect invited UFC CEO Dana White to speak on stage, and gave shout outs to Elon Musk, as well as professional golfer Bryson Dechambeau.

“We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again. And I’m asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor,” Trump said.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS TRUMP VICTORY OVER HARRIS IN PENNSYLVANIA

The president-elect noted that after winning North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, he still has the opportunity to win other states such as Arizona and Michigan.

“In addition to having won the battleground states of North Carolina, and I love these places, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. We are now winning in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska, which would result in us carrying at least 315 electoral votes,” he said.

“We also have won the popular vote,” he added.

Trump’s remarks followed the Harris-Walz campaign packed it up for the evening, with campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon encouraging supporters to go home “get some sleep” as votes began to show Trump in the lead. Harris skipped addressing her supporters, opting to instead speak to voters and the nation on Wednesday.

The campaign’s co-chair, Cedric Richmond, instead delivered brief remarks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We still have votes to count, we still have states that have not been called yet We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow,” Richmond said.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.