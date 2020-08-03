Trump vows health care overhaul by end of August

President Trump promised to unveil his long-awaited overhaul to the U.S. health care system, one of his main 2016 campaign promises, by the end of August.

The president’s announcement once again pushed back the date to unveil the plan, which Trump had said during an interview last month with Fox News’ Chris Wallace would be signed in two weeks.

“We’re going to be introducing a tremendous health care plan sometime hopefully prior to end of the month,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House. “It’s just about completed.”

During the July 19 interview, Trump told Wallace that a health care plan would be signed within two weeks.

Health care, as it is with many elections, looks to be an important topic among voters as they ready to head to the polls this November.

Health care and specifically protecting the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, proved to be a winning issue for Democrats in 2018, as the party regained the House majority for the first time in eight years. Health care was a leading issue in the Democratic presidential primaries the past year, and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign believes it’s a winning issue in the general election showdown against the president.

Trump in 2016 campaigned heavily on the promise to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which provides health insurance to those who cannot otherwise afford it, but so far an effort to do so in Congress failed.

LAst month, the Trump administration filed a brief in a highly charged Supreme Court case that has the potential to overturn the ACA. The challenge is the third challenge to the law that has come before the tribunal since it was enacted in 2010.

The Supreme Court will hear this case during its next term, which is set to begin in October.