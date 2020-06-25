Trump visits Korean War Memorial for a wreath laying ceremony

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Korean War Memorial Thursday morning in Washington for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

Trump and the first lady stood for a moment of silence before laying their hands on the wreath. Then the president saluted and the first lady placed her hand over her heart as a military band played “Taps.” The Trumps then greeted elderly Korean War veterans.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Lee Soo Hyuck, South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S., were all in attendance.

The Korean War began June 25, 1950, when North Korean forces backed by China and the Soviet Union advanced into South Korea, which was supported by the U.S. More than 33,000 Americans died in battle until the war’s end in 1953. Korea was the first military action of the Cold War.