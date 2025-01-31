Trump VA pick Doug Collins advances to full Senate vote

President Donald Trump’s choice to head up the Department of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins, passed a Senate cloture vote Thursday night.

The vote was 83-13.

He will proceed to a full vote on the Senate floor for confirmation, which he is expected to easily secure with a strong bipartisan showing.

A former U.S. congressman, the Gainesville, Georgia native also serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Collins was not expected to face a difficult confirmation fight and saw bipartisan support in his committee hearing, with the lone exception of Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who voted against him.

If confirmed as VA secretary, Collins would be tasked with overseeing a beleaguered system of healthcare and benefits for the nation’s veterans.

Long wait times to see providers, lack of access to community care, inadequate mental health support and budget shortfalls are just a few of many problems that have plagued secretaries past in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.