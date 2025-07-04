Trump v. California: Sanctuary cities to EV bans, Trump puts left-wing state under repeated scrutiny

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and his administration have taken a hatchet to left-wing policies that infiltrated the federal government, which has included directly combating policies originating in the state of California, where local leaders repeatedly have sparred with the president since even before Inauguration Day.

“Governor Gavin Newscum is trying to KILL our Nation’s beautiful California,” Trump posted to Truth Social just days after his November 2024 election win. “For the first time ever, more people are leaving than are coming in. He is using the term ‘Trump-Proof’ as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to ‘Make California Great Again,’ but I just overwhelmingly won the Election.”

California’s embrace of sanctuary status designations to protect illegal immigrants from deportation efforts, environmental and education policies, and its handling of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots and massive wildfires that rocked Southern California have all fallen under Trump’s ire, Fox Digital found.

LA wildfires rock California

Trump’s long battle with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which stretches back to his first presidential administration, regarding his handling of wildfire prevention and response was resurrected in the waning days of the Biden administration when massive fires broke out in the Los Angeles area ahead of Trump reclaiming the Oval Office.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump posted to Truth Social as the fires raged just weeks ahead of his inauguration.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”

Newsom’s office shot back that “there is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction. The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need.”

Trump has a long history of putting Newsom’s handling of wildfires under the microscope across his first four years in the White House, including in January 2019 when he threatened to cut off federal funds to California if reforms were not made to the state’s forest management services.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office in 2025, titled “Putting People over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California,” that ordered water resources to be re-routed to the Los Angeles area.

“The water is flowing in California,” Trump posted to Truth Social in February. “These once empty ‘halfpipes’ are now brimming with beautiful, clean water, and heading to farmers throughout the State, and to Los Angeles. Too bad they refused to do this during my First Term – There would have been no fires!”

When asked about the repeated barbs between Newsom and Trump since Inauguration Day, the White House said the governor should stop “daydreaming about his 2028 presidential campaign” and focus on leading California.

“Gavin Newscum has turned the California Dream into a nightmare – violent illegal immigrants invade communities, enabled criminals destroy small businesses, and men compete in women’s sports,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox Digital Thursday when asked about Trump and Newsom repeatedly trading barbs. “President Trump will always prioritize people over politics because he wants to see the entire country succeed. Gavin should stop daydreaming about his 2028 presidential campaign and prove that he can successfully run just one of fifty states.”

The governor’s office directed Fox News Digital to a Wednesday press conference where Newsom touted a $750 million tax credit for films and TV programs made in California.

“How did you get this thing through considering everything else that’s happening?” a reporter asked Newsom during the press conference of the tax credit.

“I think because of everything else happening this year,” Newsom responded. “I think, frankly, the conditions only further the imperative of this. From October when we announced this, to the devastation of these fires, to the reality of what we’re up against in the headwinds in Washington, DC, that we’re on our own in many respects, and we’ve got to step things up. And we’ve got to be more intentional. We’ve got to be more targeted. And we’ve got to knit together different economic strategies.”

Anti-ICE riots and sanctuary city status

Newsom’s woes grew larger on the national stage in June when riots broke out in Los Angeles in response to federal law enforcement converging on the city to conduct raids to deport illegal immigrants.

Riots formed in the left-wing city in early June as local leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom, quickly denounced the immigration raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal immigrants in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials, including launching rocks at officials, as well as videos showing people looting local stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway.

Trump announced shortly after violence broke out in the city that he would deploy 2,000 National Guard members to help quell the violence, bypassing the governor, who typically activates the National Guard. California subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for efforts to allegedly “federalize the California National Guard.”

“Governor Gavin Newscum and ‘Mayor’ Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists,” Trump posted to Truth Social on June 8 amid the riots.

The riots quieted in mid-June following the “No Kings Day” protests June 14, the same day Trump held a military parade in Washington, honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice Monday filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles for its sanctuary city policies, which the DOJ said discriminates against federal immigration law enforcement officials.

“Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News of the suit. “Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level — it ends under President Trump.”

The suit follows Trump signing an April executive order that works to withhold federal funding from jurisdictions that identify as sanctuaries for illegal immigrants and fail to comply with federal law enforcement.

Monument designation status

Newsom slammed Trump again in June when reports spread the Trump administration was considering revoking national monument status from two natural areas in the Golden State enshrined into protection by former President Joe Biden.

“This is just getting petty. Grow up,” Newsom said on X June 13 in response to reports Trump was considering abolishing the Chuckwalla and Sattitla Highlands National Monuments.

“If it’s a day ending in Y, it’s another day of Trump’s war on California,” Newsom’s office said in a separate X post.

The Trump Justice Department issued a July memo ruling that the president’s power to revoke national monument status is reversible by future administrations. The White House told Reuters that the U.S. needs to “liberate our federal lands and waters to oil, gas, coal, geothermal, and mineral leasing.”

Trump ends California’s restrictive electric vehicle mandates

Trump signed a trio of congressional resolutions June 12 ending California’s restrictive rules for diesel engines and mandates on elective vehicle sales, with Trump celebrating that his signature “will kill the California mandates forever.”

“Under the previous administration, the federal government gave left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry all over the country, all over the world, actually,” Trump said Thursday from the White House ahead of singing the resolutions.

“They approved Governor Gavin ‘Newscum’s’ ridiculous plan to impose a 100% ban on all new gas-powered cars within a very short period of time,” he said. “Think of this, you can’t buy any other car except an electric powered car, and in California they have blackouts and brownouts. They don’t have enough electricity right now.”

The resolutions work to end California’s plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, including one ending a waiver issued by the Biden-era EPA that mandated at least 80% of vehicles be electric vehicles in California by 2035, as well as another resolution ending the Biden-era EPA’s approval of a plan to increase the number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks in California, and another on California’s low-nitrogen oxide regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, including off-road vehicles.

Trump was able to revoke the state’s rules as they were based on the Biden administration granting the state special permission to exceed federal standards related to pollution. Trump’s signature overturned the Biden administration’s approval of California’s rules.

Newsom called the resolutions an ongoing “all-out assault on California,” and announced the state filed a suit against the Trump administration over the resolutions.

“Trump’s all-out assault on California continues — and this time he’s destroying our clean air and America’s global competitiveness in the process,” Newsom said in a press release. “We are suing to stop this latest illegal action by a President who is a wholly-owned subsidiary of big polluters.”

Trump’s resolutions follow him signing a bevy of executive orders that aim to “unleash American energy” as part of his 2024 campaign vow to again make the U.S. energy independent, including by revitalizing the coal industry by cutting red tape and regulations, and unleashing oil and gas development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

Girls sports, sex ed programs in California’s education system

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice announced a federal probe into California over potential Title IX violations regarding its policy allowing trans athletes in girls’ sports earlier in June, following the Department of Education finding the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation were in violation of Title IX and failed to protect women and girls from sex-based discrimination.

“A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so. As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in June after a biological male trans athlete won multiple girls’ state titles in track and field.

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fox Digital in June that the state was working to ensure all students were free from discrimination and harassment.

“We’re very concerned with the Trump Administration’s ongoing threats to California schools and remain committed to defending and upholding California laws and all additional laws which ensure the rights of students — including transgender students — to be free from discrimination and harassment. We are reviewing the letter and closely monitoring the Trump Administration’s actions in this space,” the statement read.

The Trump administration also gave California’s federally funded sex education program 60 days June 20 to remove all references to gender identity or face potential termination of its funding.

California’s Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) grant has been under scrutiny by the Trump administration since at least March, when the HHS’s Administration for Children and Families (ACF) requested the federally funded state-operated program send copies of its curriculum and other relevant course materials to them for review.

“The Trump administration will not tolerate the use of federal funds for programs that indoctrinate our children,” said ACF’s acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison. “The disturbing gender ideology content in California’s PREP materials is both unacceptable and well outside the program’s core purpose. ACF remains committed to radical transparency and providing accountability so that parents know what their children are being taught in schools.”

Among the materials ACF found, which it now wants to be removed, was a lesson for middle school-aged students that seeks to introduce them to the concepts of transgenderism.

“We’ve been talking during class about messages people get on how they should act as boys and girls—but as many of you know, there are also people who don’t identify as boys or girls, but rather as transgender or gender queer,” the lesson states to students. “This means that even if they were called a boy or a girl at birth and may have body parts that are typically associated with being a boy or a girl, on the inside, they feel differently.”

Rail system

Trump’s administration put California’s high-speed rail proposal, which had been in the works for nearly two decades but with very little progress to show, on notice in February when the administration called for an audit of the multibillion dollar project.

“It’s been 17 years and $16 billion and no rail has been built,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in February.

Newsom had touted just in January that California was on the verge of launching a high-speed rail that would ultimately stretch from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The project is expected to cost $106 billion, with federal taxpayers already spending nearly $3 billion on the project, Fox Digital previously reported.

“No state in America is closer to launching high-speed rail than California — and today, we just took a massive step forward,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in January. “We’re moving into the track-laying phase, completing structures for key segments, and laying the groundwork for a high-speed rail network.”

The Department of Transportation proposed in a 300-page report in June that $4 billion in grants for the proposed line be terminated.

“We’re not going to fund that … it’s out of control,” Trump said of the project in June.

“It doesn’t go where it’s supposed to. It’s supposed to go from LA to San Francisco now, because they don’t have any money … and they made it much shorter,” he added.

