Trump urges Biden to follow through with debate promise: ‘I’m ready to go anywhere’

Former President Trump is demanding President Biden coordinate a presidential debate after both 2024 candidates have expressed enthusiasm for the idea.

Trump wrote a short “letter to Joe” on Thursday via his proprietary social media platform, Truth Social.

“Dear Joe, now that you’ve committed to Debate on the now dying Howard Stern Show, no less, [sic] let’s set it up right now. I’m ready to go anywhere that you are,” Trump said.

The former president reiterated venue ideas he’s mentioned in previous debate challenges, including the White House and New York City.

“We could do it in D.C., even pinpoint the White House, or in New York when your Radical Left Fascists are finished with ELECTION INTERFERENCE against your Political Opponent, ME,” Trump continued.

The two presidential candidates have traded challenges back and forth since Biden said that he would be “happy” to debate the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee two weeks ago on the Howard Stern Show.

The same day Trump posted his short “letter to Joe”, Biden was asked whether he would debate the former president prior to the election.

“Set it up,” Biden told reporters following a ceremony celebrating the WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the bluster from both presumptive candidates, no progress seems to have been made setting up a debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates will proceed with its original schedule despite requests for earlier events.

“The CPD’s criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates,” the CPD told Fox News Digital last month.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The second debate will be in Petersburg, Virginia, on Oct. 1, and the third will be held in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9. A vice presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

