Trump tweets satirical video of Obama shrugging off awkward Biden comments

President Trump on Monday tweeted a satirical video that shows President Obama – or rather, his head doctored onto someone else’s body – shrugging off awkward comments by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden before cutting to a Trump-Pence 2020 campaign logo.

The video – which was not produced by the campaign – parodies an Allstate commercial showing the insurance company’s spokesman Dennis Haysbert watching a basketball game with his friends before a commercial of Haysbert advertising Allstate appears on the screen. In the original ad, Haysbert’s friends implore him to change the channel, which he does, only to find another Allstate ad starring himself.

In the video Trump tweeted, Obama’s head is obviously superimposed over Haysbert’s, and instead of an Allstate commercial, a fake Biden ad appears on the TV when the basketball game goes to commercial.

“The kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again,” Biden says in the fake ad. “I learned about kids jumping on my lap, and I loved kids jumping on my lap.”

The ad might be fake, but it uses a real quote by the former vice president from June 2017 in which he was describing his time as a lifeguard at a Delaware pool when he was younger. The Biden comments were not nefarious and were not the main subject of the speech he was giving, but have been seized on by his opponents previously to illustrate the candidate’s gaffe-prone nature.

The video Trump tweeted shows Obama, whose vice president was Biden and who recently endorsed Biden for president, shrugging and saying “what” just as Haysbert does in the original Allstate commercial. It then cuts to the Trump logo with loud rap music playing in the background.

Trump has tweeted materials made by assorted supporters in the past.

The video is grainy, unlike the Trump campaign’s often slickly produced digital ads, but was retweeted by the official Trump campaign account, @teamtrump.

