Trump tweets from hospital as doc confirms Remdesivir treatment: ‘Going well, I think!’

President Trump posted a Twitter message from Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday night, suggesting he’s feeling OK after being admitted earlier after his coronavirus diagnosis.

“Going well, I think!,” the president wrote shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET. “Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

Just a few minutes later, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted an update from Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, with information about the president’s condition and treatment for the virus.

“This afternoon in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring,” Conley wrote in a letter addressed to McEnany.=

“This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.”

Early Friday Trump confirmed via Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Their positive tests followed that of key White House aide Hope Hicks.

Since then, several Republicans have tested positive for the virus. Many had attended a White House Rose Garden event last Saturday for Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

