Trump traveling to Arizona as Harris stumps in Florida

With the November election just a little over two weeks away, President Trump and the campaign of Democratic rival Joe Biden are heading to key swing states on Monday to make a final appeal to voters.

The campaigns will hold rallies in Florida and Arizona, a state that is vital not only to winning the White House, but also crucial in the fight for the control of the Senate, where Republicans are hoping to maintain their majority.

Here’s what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they’ll be spending Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, just 15 days away from the election.

President Trump

Trump will start his day by traveling to Arizona, a traditional conservative stronghold that’s become a battleground state in this year’s election.

The president is scheduled to hold a Make America Great Again rally in Phoenix this afternoon, before heading to Tucson for a second campaign rally.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Biden with a 3.9 percentage point lead in Arizona.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Biden’s campaign has not released the former vice president’s schedule for Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence

Pence is heading to Maine and Pennsylvania on Monday for two separate campaign rallies in Hermon and New Cumberland, respectively.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

The California senator is being dispatched to Florida to rally voters. Harris is slated to hold two events in the Sunshine State: an early vote drive-in rally in Orlando and an early vote mobilization event in Jacksonville.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Biden with a slim 1.4 percentage point lead in Florida.

