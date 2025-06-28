Trump touts administration’s progress on peace deals, says world leaders ‘respect our country again’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office after a meeting marking a U.S. brokered peace deal in Africa, President Donald Trump touted his administration’s progress on achieving peace deals across the globe, something he said has been possible because world leaders “respect our country again.”

“We were not a country that was respected. Just a year ago we had a president that was incompetent. We had bad people circulating around this desk, this beautiful, resolute desk,” said Trump. “They had, I guess, evil intentions. They were, you couldn’t be that stupid, I mean, they had evil intentions, but the world respects our country again.”

Commenting on a freshly brokered African peace, which will end a decades-long conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Trump said it “is a tremendous breakthrough.”

“In a few short months, we’ve now achieved peace between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran and the DRC and Rwanda and, a couple of others also, Serbia [and Kosovo],” he said.

He also called his NATO trip “very successful,” saying U.S. allies committed to spend over $1 trillion on defense.

“We’ve had some tremendous success,” said the president.

Trump also mentioned the successful strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites and the subsequent ceasefire brokered between Israel and Iran.

“We had the war, as you know, we call it the ‘12 Day War,’ it was exactly a 12-day war. And we ended up with no nuclear weapons. That’s what we wanted. And they were, they were just absolutely blown to pieces those three sites and there’s no nuclear weapons. And hopefully there can be a lot of healing. And healing is starting,” he said.

On the topic of healing in the Middle East, Trump also predicted there will be a ceasefire in Gaza sometime “within the next week.”

He called the situation in Gaza “terrible” but expressed optimism there could soon be a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“I think it’s close. I just spoke with some of the people involved,” said the president, adding, “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire.”

Trump also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying, “we’re supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area because we have to, I mean, you have to. In theory we’re not involved in it, but we’re involved because people are dying.”

He called on other countries to also send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We’re working on Gaza, trying to get it taken care of and again, you know, a lot of lot of food has been sent there. And other countries throughout the world should be helping also,” he said.

In addition to being respected by America’s allies, Trump said his administration has improved relations with countries such as Russia, North Korea, China and Iran.

“Vladimir Putin made some very nice statements today,” he said. “Look, he respects our country again. He didn’t respect it a year ago. I can tell you right now, but Putin respects our country and, President Xi of China respects our country. And Kim Jong Un respects. They respect our country again.”

In response to a question on whether he may authorize U.S. Patriot missiles for Ukraine’s air defenses, Trump simply responded, “I may.”