Trump to visit East Palestine after toxic train derailment

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump will travel to East Palestine, Ohio next week to visit the area and members of the community as they grapple with the aftermath of the train derailment that led to a large release of toxic chemicals, Fox News has learned.

A source familiar with the former president’s plans told Fox News that Trump plans to travel to East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with members of the community.

The source said Trump has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.