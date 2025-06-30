Trump to visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for grand opening of swampy Everglades detention center for illegal aliens

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will head to Florida Tuesday for the official opening of an immigration detention camp in the Everglades that is surrounded by alligators and aptly dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

“We have the president of the United States coming down tomorrow to tout what Florida has done,” DeSantis said at a Monday news conference, according to the Miami Herald.

“I think by tomorrow it will be open for business,” he added.

DeSantis authorized the construction of an illegal immigrant detention center on a 30-square-mile property in the Everglades’ swamplands in Miami–Dade County under an emergency order. The property is a former airport that has been outfitted with sturdy tent structures to house 5,000 illegal immigrants amid the Trump administration’s deportation blitz to remove the millions of illegal migrants who flooded the nation under the Biden era.

The detention center earned its name due to its location in the heart of the Everglades, which is home to massive reptiles such as alligators and pythons.

“This is an airport that’s already there,” DeSantis said Wednesday during an event with the media. “Clearly, from a security perspective, if someone escapes, you know, there are a lot of alligators you’re going to have to contend with. No one’s going anywhere once you do that. It’s a safe and secure as can be.”

Environmentalists and Democrats have come out against the detention center, including by lining up along Highway 41, which runs through the Everglades, to protest its construction Saturday. Protesters held signs declaring, “Another stupid plan to abuse people & the Everglades,” “No Alligator Alcatraz” or signs demanding ICE is pushed “out of Florida,” photos show.

Various federal and state agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security and Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, were additionally hit with a lawsuit Friday spearheaded by a pair of environmentalist groups that claim the detention facility will disrupt and threaten the Everglades ecosystem, the Associated Press reported.

“The state of Florida is all in on President Trump’s mission,” DeSantis said on a tour of the facility Friday on “Fox & Friends.” “There needs to be more ability to intake, process and deport.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also endorsed the detention center as an ideal facility for “some of the worst scumbags” who illegally entered the U.S. under the Biden administration.

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration. I will continue to stand alongside our officers as they protect and defend our homeland. Make America Safe,” Noem posted to X Friday.