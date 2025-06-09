Trump to urge newly naturalized US citizens to defend American way of life in video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump will tell immigrants at their naturalization ceremony that American culture is “yours to preserve,” according to a new video obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Today you receive the greatest gift ever granted by human hands: you become a citizen of the United States of America,” Trump says in the video, which will now be played at every naturalization ceremony nationwide.

“I welcome you into our national family. No matter where you come from, you now share a home and a heritage with some of the most exceptional heroes, legends and patriots to ever walk the face of the Earth,” he continues.

“You have it like nobody’s had it before. With this sacred honor comes the highest responsibility. As you know, the American way of life is unique in all the world. And as Americans, we must fiercely guard it and defend it.”

The president emphasizes traditional values, calling on new citizens to uphold what he describes as the pillars of American society.

“In this country, we believe in hard work, a merit system and equality of opportunity. We believe in self-government and the fair, equal and impartial rule of law. And we cherish our liberty and our God-given rights to free speech, the free exercise of religion and the right to keep and bear arms,” he says. “This special American culture is now yours to preserve. Your freedoms are now yours to protect.”

The message comes at a time when legal pathways to permanent residence in the U.S. are narrowing, making naturalization more important than ever for those already eligible.

In 2024, over 800,000 people became naturalized U.S. citizens – a significant figure as the administration has taken increasingly hardline stances on illegal immigration. Trump’s policies have centered on enhanced border enforcement, increased deportations and stricter scrutiny on asylum claims, signaling a return to many of the immigration approaches from his first term.

Over the weekend, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles prompted protests that devolved into violence and the mobilization of the National Guard.

The new video marks a symbolic shift from the Biden administration in how the White House views naturalized citizens – not just as legal newcomers, but as cultural stewards. Trump and his followers have long advocated for legal immigrants to assimilate to American culture.

At the start of his administration, President Joe Biden recorded a video thanking immigrants for coming to America.

“I want to thank you for choosing us and believing that America is worthy of your aspirations,” Biden said in an April 2021 clip.

“You all have one thing in common: Courage. The courage it takes to sacrifice and make this journey. The courage to leave your homes, your lives, your loved ones, and come to a nation that is more than just a place but rather an idea,” he says.