Trump to tell Pennsylvania it can 'save the American Dream' from 'corrupt forces'

President Trump on Saturday will tell supporters in Pennsylvania that they have the chance to “save the American dream” by reelecting him to office on Tuesday — while warning of “corrupt forces” who are seeking to replace him with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“This is the state where the story of American Independence began – it is the state where the American Constitution was signed – and three days from now this is the state that will save the American Dream,” he will say, according to prepared remarks.

The Trump campaign is billing the speech as the beginning of Trump’s closing argument for Pennsylvania — a key swing state that could decide the election and that went for Trump in 2016.

In his address, he is expected to touch on themes of self-governance, presenting the election as a choice between a “corrupt political class” or government by the people.

He will accuse Biden of profiting “from the misery he unleashed on Pennsylvania workers” by supporting “disastrous” trade deals — while warning of an effort by the “corrupt forces” to replace Trump with Biden.

“From day one, Washington Insiders have been trying to stop me because they do not own me and they do not control me,” he is expected to say.

“If these corrupt forces succeed in electing Joe Biden, Washington will see to it that another outsider never becomes president ever again,” he will say. “They will take back control, and they will never give it up.”

Trump is speaking at four events in Pennsylvania on Saturday, while Biden is speaking at events in Michigan — where he will be joined for two of them by former President Barack Obama.

On Monday, the president will make stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and host two events in Michigan, ending his whirlwind of campaigning on the eve of the election in Grand Rapids, a repeat of his finale in 2016.

Biden’s camp plans to barnstorm Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday, with Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff fanning out across Pennsylvania to ask for last-minute votes.

