Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday.

Trump spoke at the Orlando CPAC event in February and used his speech to attack President Joe Biden, Republicans who have not been loyal to him and to hint at a potential 2024 presidential run.

Trump will speak shortly after the release of the CPAC straw poll, which he won with 70% of the vote.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC and will be streaming live speeches from the most influential conservatives at CPAC 2021: America Uncanceled. Sign up on foxnation.com to hear their message to America.