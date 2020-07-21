Trump to sign order preventing illegal immigrants from being counted in redrawing of voting districts

President Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order to prevent illegal immigrants from being counted for the purposes of re-drawing congressional districts after the 2020 census, Fox News is told.

A White House official said that Trump will sign an Apportionment Memorandum on “Ensuring American Citizens Receive Proper Representation in Congress.”

The official said that it would clarify that those in the country illegally would not be included for the redrawing process — known as apportionment — of congressional districts after the census. Census counts are used to determine the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives, the number of electors in the Electoral College and hundreds of billion dollars of federal spending.

“Excluding illegal aliens for the purpose of apportionment reflects a better understanding of our Constitution and democratic principles,” the official said.

It comes as part of an ongoing push by the Trump administration to make sure that illegal immigrants are not included in the census. The order will likely be subjected to a legal challenge from immigrant activist groups and others.

The Supreme Court last year blocked a citizenship question from being included in the census and sent the question back to the lower courts after concluding the Trump administration’s reasoning for including such a question was insufficient. It had been opposed from Democrats and immigrant groups on the basis that it could discourage immigrants from responding.

Trump later signed an executive order to get an accurate count of citizens and non-citizens present in the country.

Attorney General Bill Barr said at the time that the information collected via the executive order could be useful in determining the makeup of the Electoral College and congressional apportionment.

“That information will be used for countless purposes. For example, there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for apportionment purposes. … We will be studying this issue,” Barr said.

