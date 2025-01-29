Trump to sign executive order to prepare Guantanamo Bay for 30K ‘criminal illegal aliens’

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would sign an executive order for the Pentagon to prepare Guantanamo Bay to detain 30,000 “criminal illegal aliens.”

“Today I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump said. “Most people don’t even know about it.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOUTS 969 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTS IN ONE DAY: ‘HERE ARE SOME OF THE WORST’

He said they need 30,000 beds to house the detainees, adding that putting them there will ensure they do not come back.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a tough place to get out of,” Trump added.