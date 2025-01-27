Trump to reinstate service members discharged for not getting COVID-19 vaccine

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to reinstate service members booted from the military for declining to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs, according to the White House.

Those reinstated will be returned to their prior rank, and be provided back pay and benefits.

The White House fact sheet indicates that just 43 of the over 8,000 service members discharged over their COVID-19 vaccination status opted to return to the military.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated