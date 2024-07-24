Trump to meet with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday

Former President Trump is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The planned meeting comes during Netanyahu’s visit to the United States. Netanyahu is set to first visit Washington D.C. where he will address Congress on Wednesday, and meet with President Biden on Thursday afternoon for a bilateral meeting. He is expected to join Biden to later meet with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas.

Netanyahu’s visit comes amid the war between Israel and Hamas after the terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, posted to his Truth Social.

KAMALA HARRIS TO SKIP NETANYAHU’S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS, WHILE TOP DEM SENATOR BOYCOTTS ALTOGETHER

“During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords – And we will have it again,” Trump continued. “Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end.”

Trump added: “Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

Netanyahu had requested to meet with Trump.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP SAYS BIDEN ‘BETRAYED ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH COMMUNITY,’ VOWED TO STRENGTHEN RELATIONS IF ELECTED IN 2024

In 2018, the Trump administration moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a relocation long debated in Washington – and one that showed the U.S. officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

During his administration, Trump also recognized Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights; withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council; and brokered the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords was a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalized relations and created bilateral agreements regarding “investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.”

Netanyahu will also address Congress on Wednesday, after being invited by the bipartisan leaders of both the House and the Senate back in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Vice President Kamala Harris has declined to preside over his address, because she will be in Indiana for an event that was previously scheduled, according to an aide.

Harris, who on Monday became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president following Biden’s campaign suspension, will not attend Netanyahu’s address.

The vice president serves as the president of the Senate.