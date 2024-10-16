Trump to join Fox News’ Harris Faulkner at all-women town hall in battleground state

Former President Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is joining Fox News’ Harris Faulkner in the battleground state of Georgia to speak with an all-female audience about issues that affect them most in a town hall event that will air Wednesday.

The town hall will be filmed at a venue called the Reid Barn in Cumming, Georgia, on Tuesday and air on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on “The Faulkner Focus.” Ahead of the event, Faulkner underscored the importance of the female vote and for presidential candidates to have the opportunity to explain their platforms to the demographic.

“Women constitute the largest group of registered and active voters in the United States, so it is paramount that female voters understand where the presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them most. I am looking forward to providing our viewers with an opportunity to learn more about where former President Trump stands on these topics,” Faulkner said in a Fox News press release.

Georgia is once again a battleground state where both parties are vying for votes to help determine the election. Trump won the state in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The state flipped blue in 2020, with now-President Biden winning the state by 0.23% over Trump.

Fox News polling from late last month found that the Democrat nominee, Vice President Harris, had a three-point advantage over Trump.

More Georgia voters reported that Harris is the candidate who will help the middle class and protect democracy by a three-point margin on each issue. She is also seen as more likely to fight “for people like you” by six points.

Harris’ largest lead is on handling the issue of abortion, where she is favored by 18 points over Trump. The VP notably received her best numbers from Black voters, urban voters, those under age 30 and women.

The top issues affecting women this cycle, according to Fox polling, include abortion, the economy, immigration and health care. Trump is expected to discuss these issues at length during the town hall.

Abortion has once again featured prominently in this election, with the Harris campaign repeatedly claiming that Trump would roll out a federal ban on abortion if he’s re-elected to the White House.

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have repeatedly pushed back and said there would be no federal abortion ban, noting that after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022,abortion laws and rules are left up to individual states.

Late last month, Trump vowed in a lengthy Truth Social post to “protect women at a level never seen before” if elected and to ensure that “powerful exceptions” for abortion are adopted across the nation.

“Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago, and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago,” he wrote.

“I will fix all of that, and fast, and at long last this national nightmare will be over,” he said. “Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free!”

Fox News has repeatedly extended a standing town hall event invitation of the same stature to the Harris campaign since August, when she officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee. Harris did accept an invitation for a sit-down interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier early Wednesday evening.

Fox News’ Dana Blanton contributed to this report.