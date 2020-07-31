Trump to include letter on coronavirus guidelines in food delivery program for those in need

The Trump administration is including a new letter from President Trump in its upcoming “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” delivery program with information on the latest government coronavirus guidelines, Fox News has learned.

A White House official said a letter, in both English and Spanish, will highlight the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and efforts to support the nationwide recovery.

As part of the program, the United States Department of Agriculture purchases fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers and then supplies food boxes to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

“The vast reach of our Farmers to Families Food Box program affords us the opportunity to bring nutritious, locally-sourced fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy to families in need and also reinforces CDC guidelines and best practices to safeguard the health and well-being of Americans from COVID-19, especially in our nation’s most vulnerable, underserved communities,” said White House adviser Ivanka Trump, whose idea it was to send the letter.

The administration says the effort is intended to help ensure information on COVID-19 best practices will be received by millions of people in the most vulnerable communities.

The letter, obtained by Fox News, from Trump says “as our country reopens, I urge all Americans to continue to adhere to the important precautions set forth in the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding how to best protect yourself and your family.” It recommends hand washing, staying at home if sick, protecting vulnerable individuals, and practicing social distancing.

“I support and applaud the innovative use of the Farmers to Families Food Box program to deliver essential public health messages related to COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement. “In addition to benefiting from fresh produce, dairy and meat products, Americans in need also are receiving essential information about how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Fauci added: “These measures include avoiding crowds, maintaining physical distance (6 feet), covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, and washing your hands often.”

According to the administration, more than 50 million boxes have been delivered since the program was launched in May.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the great job done by the food box program staff and the many farmers, distributors and non-profits that helped to get this program off the ground for the American people,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

He added: “The Farmers to Families Food Box Program got off to a strong start, delivering over 35.5 million boxes in the first 45 days, and has now reached over 50 million boxes delivered – a testament to everyone’s hard work. I have been meeting with food banks and recipients across the country and it’s been heartening to hear all the positive feedback on how the program has saved businesses and fed Americans in need.”