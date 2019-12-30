Trump to hold Wisconsin rally on same night as next Democratic debate

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign announced Monday that it will hold a rally in Wisconsin on Jan. 14 – the same evening that Democrats gather in the early caucus state of Iowa for the first presidential primary debate of the new year.

Trump will appear at the rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Wisconsin, a state that played a crucial role in his election 2016.

OBAMA TELLS BIG-MONEY DEM DONORS TO BACK WARREN IF SHE WINS NOMINATION: REPORT

“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs,” Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said in a statement. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”

Wisconsin is a must-win state in 2020 for both major political parties. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, infamously declined to campaign in the state and Trump surprisingly snagged Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes – and ultimately the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state has historically flip-flopped between Democrats and Republicans, and the winner of the state has gone on to become president in every election since Wisconsin joined the union in 1848.

Democrats are particularly mindful of the past mistakes in the state from 2016 – revamping their campaign efforts in Wisconsin in the run-up to next year’s presidential election and choosing Milwaukee as the site of next summer’s Democratic National Convention.