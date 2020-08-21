Trump to head to North Carolina Monday to visit farmers ahead of 2020 convention

President Trump is expected to travel to Mills River, N.C., on Monday ahead of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), to deliver remarks on his administration’s support for American farmers and families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A White House official told Fox News on Friday that the president will visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site for a tour.

The visit will come as the 2020 GOP Convention kicks off in Charlotte, N.C. It is unclear, at this point, what the president’s plans are with regard to involvement at the convention on Monday evening.

A Trump campaign official told Fox News they are “having calls” Friday about whether the president will attend the convention Monday evening.

A Trump campaign official told Fox News that Trump is expected to have a “heavy in-person presence” all four nights of the convention, and that “his preference is to be live,” not taped.

“I think we’re going to have more of it live than what they (the DNC) did,” Trump told “Hannity” Thursday. “I think it’s pretty boring when you do tapes. I’m going to go live and do mine live.”

The president is slated to deliver his formal acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the White House.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and his daughter, senior adviser Ivanka Trump, who will join the president on the trip, spearheaded the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which the White House says “puts American farmers, ranchers, and distributors of all sizes back to work while supporting over-burdened food banks and insecure families.”

The program, which authorized $3 bill in purchasing under the third coronavirus stimulus package, delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes, according to the White House.

“I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement. “With nearly 70 million boxes of nutritious, locally-sourced fresh fruit, vegetable, milk and meat delivered to date, we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor First Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation’s hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce.”

Trump’s visit will be his 11th to North Carolina during his administration.

Fox News’ Mark Merideth and Kristin Fisher contributed to this report.