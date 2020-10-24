Trump to deliver remarks in North Carolina on jam-packed Saturday

President Trump has arrived in the critical swing state of North Carolina, the second of a total of five stops the commander-in-chief will make on Saturday in the final sprint to the Nov. 3 election.

Trump is slated to speak at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, N.C., on “fighting for the forgotten men and women.”

“Quick stop in North Carolina with a wonderful Indian Tribe, and guests. Then off to two BIG Rallies in Ohio and Wisconsin. See you later!!!,” Trump tweeted before taking the stage.

Trump started his day in Florida where he cast a vote for himself at an early polling place. Later Saturday, he’ll make stops in Ohio and Wisconsin before heading to the White House for the night.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.