Trump to call Biden ‘most dangerous’ candidate in a lifetime, ‘Trojan horse for socialism’

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump is expected to call Joe Biden the “most dangerous” presidential candidate “in our lifetimes” and will cast him as a “Trojan horse for socialism” in an escalation of attacks against the former vice president as the Democratic National Convention gets underway.

In prepared remarks obtained by Fox News ahead of his speech in Oshkosh, Wis., Monday afternoon, the president also called his rival a “puppet of the extreme left.”

“Joe Biden is the most dangerous candidate to seek the office of the Presidency in our lifetimes,” the president is expected to say. “That is because Biden is the handpicked vessel for a poisonous movement that hates our country and seeks to destroy it.”

The president will use the appearance to counter what he called the “lies” from the Democratic convention, while warning about the “socialist” tendencies of the party.

“These socialists will not stop until they have ransacked America and laid waste to our cities,” Trump is expected to say, pointing to unrest in cities across the nation in the last several months.

Trump is expected to cast Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as “pro-crime” and “anti-cop.”

“I am anti-crime, pro-cop all the way,” Trump is expected to say.

The president is also expected to warn that the coronavirus recovery efforts will be “shut down permanently” if Biden is elected, by claiming the former vice president “wants to inflict draconian harm on millions of Americans with his ‘basement’ strategy—locking everyone in their homes.”

The president is expected to tout his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and say that they are “applying commonsense mitigation” and “sheltering vulnerable Americans.” The president is also slated to tout the administration’s efforts in creating a vaccine and delivering effective treatments to combat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to slam Biden’s record, and say that his “disastrous policies have destroyed jobs and livelihoods throughout his career.”

The president is expected to deliver the remarks at an event in Wisconsin Monday, just hours before the 2020 Democratic Convention is set to officially begin, with speakers ranging from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to former First lady Michelle Obama, who are expected to make the case for a Biden-Harris administration and slam Trump’s presidency and his record.

But Biden hardly held back, in the days leading up to the convention, blasting Trump’s record.

“Donald Trump has had a lot of failures in his career, but he knows how to do one thing well: inherit something great and squander it. And never take any responsibility,” Biden tweeted over the weekend.

The president began a swing through the Midwest on Monday, beginning the day in Minneapolis. The president is slated to campaign in Arizona on Tuesday, the second day of the Democrats’ convention.

While the Trump campaign has not announced the president’s travel for Wednesday and Thursday, campaign officials confirmed to Fox News that Trump is expected to visit Scranton, Pa. – the city where Biden was born and spent his early years.

The trip should come hours before Biden is scheduled to give his presidential nomination acceptance address, which will be the biggest speech of his half-century career in politics.

Typically a presidential nominee will lie low as the opposition party holds its nominating convention – but Trump has repeatedly proven that he’s not one to adhere to political traditions.

The president’s visits to key battleground states amid the DNC convention is just one layer of what Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel described as a “multi-pronged response” from Republicans.

Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the RNC and the Trump Campaign, are planning more than 2,500 events in battleground states across the country next week, including the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative, trainings on voter contact and voter registration, MAGA meet-ups, watch parties and other volunteer events.

Meanwhile, the GOP convention is slated to take place from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27. The theme of the convention will be “Honoring the Great American Story.”