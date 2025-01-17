Trump to be inaugurated inside: Last ceremony held indoors was Reagan’s in 1985

President Donald Trump’s inauguration will now take place inside the U.S. Capitol due to cold weather forecast for Monday, the first indoor inauguration since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in January 1985.

On that frigid January 20th 40 years ago, the air temperature was 7 degrees, with a windchill of -40.

Monday’s forecast is a high of 23 degrees and a low of 10, but brutal winds are expected to whip across the city, making the temperature feel more like single-digit temperatures.

President Thomas Jefferson was inaugurated inside the Capitol in 1801, as was custom in the nation’s early history. Organizers moved President James Monroe’s inauguration outside, because the Capitol was so badly damaged after the War of 1812 when the British burned it, which kicked off the custom of swearing in a president outside in front of the National Mall.

President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961 had similar temperatures – a high of 26 and a low of 19. It was held outside, even after a storm dumped eight inches of snow the previous day.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on Truth Social, addressing the expected cold.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

Trump said D.C.’s Capital One Arena will be open Monday for live viewing of his inauguration “and to host the Presidential Parade.”

“I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing in,” Trump wrote.