Trump tells ‘Save America’ rally crowd in Arizona: ‘Americans kneel to God and no one else’

Former President Donald Trump headlined a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona Friday night, where he called on voters to support Republican candidates Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate.

“We will never give in, we will never yield, we will never, ever, ever back down,” Trump said at the Findlay Toyota Center. “As long as we are unified, the tyrants we are against do not stand a chance because we are Americans who kneel to God and no one else.”

He added: “We are just four months away from the most important election in America’s history. If we do not get this done then it is going to be tragic.”

The former president also criticized his successor, President Joe Biden, knocking his handling of the U.S. economy, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and his withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which he called “the greatest humiliation our country has ever seen.”

“Take the five worst presidents put them together and it would not be worse than Biden’s damage,” Trump said, claiming, “The price of gas was $1.87 per gallon when I was in office but now it’s 5, 6, 7, and in some places $8 or $9 per gallon.”

Throughout his remarks, Trump repeatedly teased his entry into the 2024 presidential election — although he made no official announcement.

“We may have to do it again,” he said after discussing his successful 2016 and unsuccessful 2020 runs.

“People of Arizona are going to fire the radical left Democrats,” he added. “We are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career.”

“We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again,” Trump said later.

The former president also used the nearby U.S.-Mexico border as a focus of his remarks and blamed Democrats for making the border “worse than a Third World country.”

“Murders have hit their highest, we think, ever in the history of the country,” he added, sharing stories of gang members and other migrants who have come into the U.S. and attacked American citizens.

“Rather than targeting Christians, conservatives, and Republicans, the Biden admin should go after street gangs,” the Republican said. “The radical left has turned our country into a sanctuary for migrants.”

Trump also targeted the Democratic agenda as a whole, questioning how they ever win elections with their “radical” views.

“They do not believe in God, they do not believe in oil, they do not believe in the 2nd Amendment – and they want to win elections?” he pondered aloud.

“Instead of taking guns away from law-abiding Americans they should take them away from career criminals and felons,” he said.

Trump also expressed support for Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and police officers.

“Without ICE, we would not have a country,” he said. “And leave our police alone. Let them do their job and give them back the respect they deserve. They know what to do and they can solve the problem.”

The former president also called to the stage Lake and Masters, who he referred to as “real titan of the biz and tech world.”

“We can’t wait for Superman to save us, we have to get involved,” Lake said, encouraging people to vote and run for office.

Turning around to Trump, she added: “I believe Superman is coming back and hopefully soon. And when he does, we will be by his side.”

After Trump criticized Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, D.-AZ, Masters approached the stage and thanked Trump for “saving this country.”

“I knew the Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris ticket would be bad… but I am shocked how quickly they’ve delivered this chaos.”

“Imagine if we were in year six of a Hillary Clinton regime,” he added, as the crowd chanted, “Lock her up.”

“Trump saved us from that fate and he did so much more. He saved this country and I got a feeling he’s just getting started,” Masters closed.

Trump also expressed support for Congressman Andy Biggs, Ariz-R, Kelly Ward, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party and state senator Wendy Rodgers.

The former president also recognized special guests in the audience, including David Farnsworth, a former state senator in Arizona; Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who he called “tough and fair”; Mike Lindell, who Trump called the “greatest ad buyer in history” and a “great patriot who loves our country”; and Kim Lopez, the widowed spouse of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez, who was shot and killed last month.

Arizona’s primary election is set to take place on August 2.

Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence held a competing rally in Arizona supporting Lake’s rival Karrin Taylor Robson.

“Some people want this election to be about the past, but elections are always about the future,” Pence tweeted. “Democrats would love nothing more than for Republicans to take our eye off the ball and focus on days gone by.”