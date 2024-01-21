Trump teases DeSantis over Fox interview about Iowa results: ‘Short circuits’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump joked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “short circuit[ing]” during a tense interview on “Your World” Friday.

“Ron DeSanctimonious short circuits when confronted with the fact he didn’t win a single county in Iowa,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The former president posted an interview that Fox News host Neil Cavuto conducted with DeSantis.

TIM SCOTT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP AHEAD OF NEW HAMPSHIRE’S PRIMARY

“You look at Iowa. Um, you know, we did it, right?” DeSantis said during the program. “I mean, we got the endorsement of the governor. We won the debates, the Miami debate, the Newsom debate, the NewsNation debate, the CNN debate. We did televised town halls, you know, got a great response.”

“But you didn’t win a single county, right?” Cavuto responded. “I mean… You didn’t win a single one. You visited them all, to your credit, but you didn’t win a single one.”

“But I also had, I mean, you know, how many people would have been able to handle $50 million in ads?” DeSantis fired back. “How many people would have been able to handle all the headwinds we did? I mean, we had a very uphill battle.”

“We dug in and we executed, and we did run hard. We did do well,” he added.

On Saturday, DeSantis abruptly canceled two Sunday appearances planned for NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, and is headed to New Hampshire for Tuesday’s presidential primary.

RON DESANTIS ARGUES TIM SCOTT ENDORSEMENT OF DONALD TRUMP IS ‘A BLOW’ TO NIKKI HALEY

“The media hits were canceled due to a scheduling issue and will be rescheduled,” DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin posted on X.

At his Saturday night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump took the opportunity to criticize the DeSantis.

“In short, if you want a losing candidate who puts America last, vote for either one of them: Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis,” Trump said to the crowd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.