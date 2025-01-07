Trump team fires back after Dem senator declares ‘The fight is just beginning’

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of the 2024 presidential election results on Monday, but Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asserted in a post on Tuesday that the political battle was only beginning.

Blumenthal, who has served in the Senate since 2011, claimed President-elect Donald Trump has tapped “malignly motivated” nominees who are not qualified.

“Now that the Electoral Count is done we can move on? No. Not with Trump planning blanket pardons. Not with dangerously unqualified, malignly motivated Trump nominees. Not with Trump normalizing election denial. The fight is just beginning,” the senator declared in the post on X.

“Enough with the Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Karoline Leavitt, who Trump has selected to serve as his White House press secretary, said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“The American people clearly support President Trump and his policies to secure the border, end inflation, and restore world peace; and President Trump will work with anyone on Capitol Hill who wants to solve these problems and deliver results,” she added.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Blumenthal’s office to request comment from the senator on Tuesday, but no comment was provided.

Trump, who is slated to be sworn in on January 20, has indicated that on his first day back in office he will likely pardon people connected with the Jan. 6 episode, telling “Meet the Press” moderator Kristin Welker late last year that the cases would be examined and there could be exceptions if a person was “radical, crazy.”

After President Joe Biden announced a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter last year, Trump declared on Truth Social, “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

In a March 2024 post, Trump said freeing “January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned” would be among his “first acts” as president.

“Pardoning any convicted Jan 6 rioter, particularly anyone who attacked police officers, would disgrace them & endanger democracy,” Blumenthal asserted in a tweet on Monday.